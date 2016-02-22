​SIPRI: Azerbaijan is the largest importer of major weapons in Europe

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is the largest importer of major weapons in Europe.

Report informs, the report of Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) released today, declares.

The report notes that imports by states in Europe decreased by 41 per cent between 2006–2010 and 2011–2015, with the region accounting for 11 per cent of total global imports.

The fall is partly the result of economic pressures forcing states such as Greece and Spain to greatly reduce their arms purchases.

Azerbaijan was the largest importer of major weapons in Europe, with deliveries increasing by 217 per cent between 2006–2010 and 2011–2015.

The UK was the second-largest importer in Europe, despite a fall in imports of 17 per cent compared with 2006–2010.