Session of the CIS Defence Ministers Council held in Moscow - PHOTO

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 15, Azerbaijani Defence Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov took part in the session of the Council of Defence Ministers of the member-countries of CIS held in Moscow.

During the session, various aspects of military cooperation within the framework of CIS were discussed.

On the sidelines of the session, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov held a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on the actual issues of international and regional cooperation, as well as the status and prospects of development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.