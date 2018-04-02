Rocket and artillery units launch live-fire stage of exercises - VIDEO

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ According to the combat training plan for 2018, approved by the Minister of Defense, the Rocket and Artillery formations, and units of Azerbaijan Army conducted live-fire stage of the exercises to improve the combat skills of military personnel. The exercises are held in all firing ranges located in the frontline zone.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The military personnel have successfully fulfilled all assigned tasks.