 Top
    Close photo mode

    Rocket and artillery units launch live-fire stage of exercises - VIDEO

    Military personnel have successfully fulfilled all assigned tasks© Mod.gov.az

    Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ According to the combat training plan for 2018, approved by the Minister of Defense, the Rocket and Artillery formations, and units of Azerbaijan Army conducted live-fire stage of the exercises to improve the combat skills of military personnel. The exercises are held in all firing ranges located in the frontline zone.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    The military personnel have successfully fulfilled all assigned tasks.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi