Baku. 9 December.REPORT.AZ/ The next seminar on " the preparation of action plan for the protection of critical energy infrastructure in the sea, the operational scenarios and procedures" will be held in Baku from December,9 to 12 and the course on live management system (ePRIME) of information among the partners in Brussels from December,10 to 12.

Report was informed by press-service of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

The representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces will participate in the events.