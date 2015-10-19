 Top
    Representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces to attend international events

    Brussels (Belgium) hosts acquaintance event with NATO for staff officers from partner countries

    Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are taking part in international events.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    According to the information, Brussels (Belgium) to host acquaintance event with NATO for staff officers from partner countries on October 19-23, Oberammergau (Germany) a course of preparation and implementation of concepts.

    The event is attended by representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

