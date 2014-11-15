Representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces attend international event

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ The representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces will take part in the international events. Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The representatives of Military High School named after Heydar Aliyev are planned to visit Turkish Land Forces Military School on November 17-18, the familiarization course with NATO staff officers in Oberammergau (Germany) on November 17-21 and Kuleli High School in Istanbul, Turkey.