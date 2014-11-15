 Top
    Close photo mode

    Representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces attend international event

    The representatives of Military High School are considered to visit Kuleli High School in Istanbul, Turkey

    Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ The representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces will take part in the international events. Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

    The representatives of Military High School named after Heydar Aliyev are planned to visit Turkish Land Forces Military School on November 17-18, the familiarization course with NATO staff officers in Oberammergau (Germany) on November 17-21 and Kuleli High School in Istanbul, Turkey.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi