 Top
    Close photo mode

    Representatives of Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces Staff hold talks

    Guests also visited military unit of Azerbaijani Air Force

    Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ The representatives of the Air Force of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Air Force of the Republic of Turkey held Staff Talks in Baku.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    During the meeting held with the participation of experts, an exchange of views was held on the current state and prospects for cooperation in the military sphere and in the field of military education, improvement of joint plans, and other areas.

    The guests also visited the military unit of the Air Force of Azerbaijan.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi