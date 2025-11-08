Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    President of Azerbaijan: Patriotism and our moral qualities are among the main factors of our glorious Victory

    Military
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 16:44
    President of Azerbaijan: Patriotism and our moral qualities are among the main factors of our glorious Victory

    "We raised the young generation in the spirit of patriotism and love for the Motherland. During the 44 days, our youth stepped forward with their chests, went under bullets, and liberated our historical lands from occupiers," President Ilham Aliyev stated during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, according to Report.

    "Patriotism and our moral qualities are among the main factors of our glorious Victory," the head of state added.

    Ilham Aliyev youth Military Parade Victory Day
    İlham Əliyev: Biz gənc nəsli vətənpərvərlik, Vətənə sevgi ruhunda tərbiyə etmişik
    Ильхам Алиев: Мы воспитали молодое поколение в духе патриотизма и любви к Родине

    Latest News

    17:24
    Photo

    More than 30,000 trees planted in forest fund in honor of Azerbaijan's Victory Day

    Ecology
    17:23

    Restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity benefits entire South Caucasus

    Region
    17:19
    Photo

    Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani leaders have joint dinner

    Other
    17:07

    Azerbaijan presents new NDC at COP30

    COP29
    16:46
    Photo

    5th anniversary of Victory Day celebrated at Azerbaijan's foreign representations

    Military
    16:44

    President of Azerbaijan: Patriotism and our moral qualities are among the main factors of our glorious Victory

    Military
    16:43

    Yuriy Husyev wishes Azerbaijan peace, prosperity on occasion of Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    16:40

    President Ilham Aliyev shares post about military parade in Baku

    Domestic policy
    16:22
    Photo

    Exhibition of local artists opens in Azerbaijan's Shusha

    Culture
    All News Feed