​Preparing for a CIS navies' competition started in the Caspian Sea

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Spetsstroy - the Federal Agency for Special Construction of Russia, started preparing training facilities for the international competition of the CIS Armed Forces - Caspian-2015, Report informs citing the press service of the Southern Military District of Russia.

Competitions are scheduled for August this year.

During the construction the route will be equipped with a starting ground and waiting areas, start and finish boundaries, and high-speed motor racing track section with various obstacles, as well as arrangement of the target fields with various onshore and offshore purposes.

The plan provides 27 activities to be carried out, including the construction of six facilities.