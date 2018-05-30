 Top
    Close photo mode

    Peacekeepers of Azerbaijan in Afghanistan celebrate Republic Day

    © mod.gov.az

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani peacekeepers participating in NATO's "Resolute Support" mission in Afghanistan have marked May 28 - Republic Day. 

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

    During the festive event held with the participation of representatives of countries participating in the mission, the guests were informed about the history, culture, industry, the way of economic development and achievements of Azerbaijan in the military sphere.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi