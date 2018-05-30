Peacekeepers of Azerbaijan in Afghanistan celebrate Republic Day

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani peacekeepers participating in NATO's "Resolute Support" mission in Afghanistan have marked May 28 - Republic Day.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the festive event held with the participation of representatives of countries participating in the mission, the guests were informed about the history, culture, industry, the way of economic development and achievements of Azerbaijan in the military sphere.