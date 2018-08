Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ Pakistan’s Minister of Defence Industry Rana Tanveer Hussain plans to visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the informed sources in the military, the minister will arrive in Baku to participate in the 2nd Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition ADEX 2016 to be held on 27-30 September.

According to the information, Pakistan will present its main product in Baku - JF-17 Thunder, manufactured jointly with China.