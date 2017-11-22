Opens a new residential complex of Azerbaijan Air Defense Unit

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense took part in the opening of a new residential complex of Air Defense Unit of the Air Force, and got acquainted with the conditions created for the servicemen.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense inspected the soldiers' barracks, the mess hall, the medical point, the parade ground, the sports town, as well as other service and administrative premises.

Then the Minister of Defense inquired about the purpose, as well as operational and physical characteristics of the multipurpose radar stations, launcher and other air assets standing on combat duty.

The Minister of Defense was informed that the most advanced weapons and military equipment that are in the use of the Air Defense Unit are able to detect, determine flight parameters and destroy all types of air targets in a complex interference condition.

Having highly appreciated the level of professionalism and combat readiness of the military personnel of the unit performing tasks to protect airspace, the Minister of Defense gave appropriate instructions to the Air Force command.