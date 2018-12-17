Open Doors Day to be held in military units of Defense Ministry

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instructions of the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Open Doors Day will be held for parents and relatives of the soldiers in all military units on December 29 on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Visitors will get acquainted with the housing and living conditions created in military units, as well as will visit official, administrative buildings, soldiers' barracks and mess halls.

During the Open Doors Day, the command staff of military units will hold the meeting with parents. They will discuss all issues of parents' interest.

The cultural events will also be organized on the occasion of the festive day.