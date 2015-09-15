 Top
    One more drone of Armenian armed forces shot down

    Armenians attempted to carry out flights on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Aghdam

    Baku. 15 September.REPORT.AZ/ The Quadcopter of Armenian armed forces tried to fly over positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Aghdam district of the frontline has been destroyed in time as a result of shooting, due to vigilance of Azerbaijani military divisions.

    Report was told in the Ministry of Defense, Armenians attempted to carry out flights on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Aghdam. Crunk-25 type of tactical unmanned flying apparatus (UAVs) have been discovered by the Azerbaijani Air Forces units and destroyed.

