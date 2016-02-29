Ombudswoman: Second leave should be given to contact line military servants

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ombudsman has proposed to determine second leave during service period for term military servants of military units located on contact line of troops.

Report informs, relevant proposal declared in 2015 annual report 'On state of provision and protection of human rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan' of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudswoman).

Also it was mentioned that adaptation of monetary compensation paid to military servants for temporary housing rental to real market prices is advisable.