Ombudsman Office representatives visit Air Force units

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ According to the joint plan of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Commissioner for Human Rights, representatives of the Ombudsman Office visited units of the Air Force.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Representatives of the Ombudsman Office Fazail Hasanov and Murad Babayev got acquainted with the living conditions of servicemen, studied the situation in connection with the protection of human rights in military units and answered questions of military personnel.

After examining the soldier barracks, mess halls, medical stations, household and other administrative premises, the members of the office highly appreciated the quality of nutrition of servicemen and medical care, the conditions created for effective leisure time, as well as the work carried out with military personnel in the military-patriotic and educational spheres.