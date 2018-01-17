Next meeting of Azerbaijani-Pakistani working group starts in Baku

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ The 8th Working Group Level Meeting between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Joint Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan started in Baku on January 17.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The head of the working group from the Azerbaijani side is Major-General Huseyn Makhmudov, the Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department, and from the Pakistan side - Major-General Muhammad Shafig, Director General Foreign Military Cooperation, Joint Staff Headquarters.

During the meeting, the sides will discuss the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation, regional security issues, the strengthening of friendly ties between the armies of the two states, including joint events in 2018.

The Working Group Level Meeting will last until January 18.