New academic year continues in Azerbaijani Armed Forces - PHOTOS

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ New academic year in Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which has successfully started, includes all staff of units, unions, military units, special-purpose military educational institutions and managerial agencies.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In accordance with the requirements of the Supreme Commander as well as orders and decrees of the Defense Minister, tasks before the Armed Forces are aimed at prevention of real threat and risks on land, in water and sky.

Strengthening of material-technical base, substantial planning and other organizational issues have allowed to conduct more intensive and purposeful combat readiness during new academic year.