Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Bilateral naval exercises with participation of Azerbaijan and Russia Navy is scheduled on the Caspian Sea for next summer . Report informs referring to the press service of the Southern Military District of Russia, Russia's small missile and artillery ships "Svijazhsk", "Uglich" (project "Buyan-M"), and "The Great Ustyug" "Makhachkala" and "Volgodonsk" (project "Buyan") will participate in the exercises.

Trilateral naval exercises in the Caspian Sea with the participation of the Navy of Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan is planned on summer 2015 either.