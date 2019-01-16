NATO expert group arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The working meeting with the NATO expert group is underway at the Military Academy of the Armed Forces in line with the NATO Defense Education Enhancement Program on assistance to development of definite spheres of military and educational sphere.

Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry that the NATO expert group and teachers at the military educational facility are discussing the preparation and evaluation of the curricula and academic programs.

As part of the working meeting to last until January 17, local teachers will hold open lessons. The general theory of these open lessons will be discussed and evaluated in conclusion of the event.