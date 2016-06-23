NATO Defence College delegation pays visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ 114 Senior Course members and delegates, representing 31 countries, from NATO Defence College in Rome pay an academic visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on June 22, 2016. It is the third visit of the said course to our country.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The main objective of the NATO Defence College is to improve the ways of strategic thinking of military-political issues and prepare high ranking officers and officials to serve and work in important positions of NATO. Prior their visit to Azerbaijan, the course students have been to Macedonia, Denmark, Norway, Latvia and Ukraine.

Within the framework of the visit Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, State Security Service and ADA University high ranking officials are going to give presentations to NATO Defence College delegation on various issues covering defence and security field.

The visit will last until June 24.