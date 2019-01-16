Chief of General staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces attends NATO meeting

https://report.az/storage/news/f53bef0b0d036ea5ff3f19a3959d9533/53cef8f4-c4f7-497d-aaa2-c5e1a21a86f0_292.jpg© mod.gov.az
Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ / First Deputy Defense Minister - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov has attended the meeting of the Military Committee of the North Atlantic Alliance in the format of "Resolute support" held on the level of chiefs of General Staffs at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.
