 Top
    Close photo mode

    Chief of General staff of Azerbaijani Armed Forces attends NATO meeting

    © mod.gov.az

    Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ / First Deputy Defense Minister - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov has  attended the meeting of the Military Committee of the North Atlantic Alliance in the format of "Resolute support" held on the level of chiefs of General Staffs at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi