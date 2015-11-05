Monitoring on contact line of troops ends without incident

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Monitoring on the contact line of troops at the Terter district of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which scheduled on November 5, due to the mandate of the Personal representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office ended without incident.

Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry, on the Azerbaijani side the monitoring was held by field Assistants of the Personal representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller.

On the opposite side of the front line, this work was done by field assistants of the Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Yevgeni Sharov, Hristo Hristov and Peter Swedberg.