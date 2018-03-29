MoD: Rumors about poor quality of weapons purchased from Russia are provocation

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Rumors about poor quality of weapons purchased by Azerbaijan from Russia are provocation."

The press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Report.

The ministry notes that in recent days various rumors have been circulated in foreign and domestic media about the uselessness of weapons purchased from Russia: "It is officially stated that such reports are not true, and their dissemination is provocative.

Azerbaijan pays special attention to procurement and acquisition of various types of weapons from certain producer countries.

In order to liberate our occupied territories and increase our combat potential, we carefully select the best, quality and effective military equipment.

The new Russian-made weapons that are included in armament of the Azerbaijani Army meet the high demands of modern weapons systems and significantly increase the range of maneuvering and firefighting operations of our troops, especially on the frontline.”