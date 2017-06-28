MoD: Neither military, nor economic, nor other factors allow Armenia to inflict strong blow to Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ "We listen with a bitter irony a statement of Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan about the heavy blow will be inflicted on Azerbaijan and alleged loss of 8 people from the ranks of the Azerbaijani Army in last 10 days, and we state that his disseminated speech which not rely on any real facts and aiming a propaganda, is nothing but deception and shamelessness. "

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense in response to the statement of Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan about expected inflicting heavy blow to Azerbaijan and loss of 8 people from the ranks of the Azerbaijani Army in last 10 days.

"We listen with a bitter irony a statement of Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan about the heavy blow will be inflicted on Azerbaijan and alleged loss of 8 people from the ranks of the Azerbaijani Army in last 10 days, and we state that his disseminated speech which not rely on any real facts and aiming a propaganda, is nothing but deception and shamelessness. Neither military, nor economic, nor other factors allow Armenia to inflict a heavy blow on Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani soldiers and the most modern military equipment and weapons in the arsenal, which have a destructive power, are able to prevent any threat to the occupier, destroy him and restore our territorial integrity As for the losses, it would be advisable for V. Sargsyan to deal with cases of death in his army, it is the Armenian side that constantly hides the number of losses at the front and the facts of other deaths in the army. In place of articulating such meaningless statements, he would look more sincerely, if V. Sargsyan informed the public about the real number of losses suffered by the Armenians as a result of response of the Azerbaijani Army, Azerbaijani MoD said.