MoD comments on news over capture of quadcopter belonging to Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) commented on news posted by the Armenian media about the capture of a drone belonging to Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani MoD responsed to the request of Report News Agency that the quadcopter described on a photo published by the Armenian media is a device made in China and could be easily purchased at home appliances stores.

"Perhaps it fell into hands of Armenians during the filming of Novruz celebration event or children's game," the ministry stated.