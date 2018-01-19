Ministry of Defense and Ombudsman Office ink plan of joint activities

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ombudsman Office of Azerbaijan signed a plan of joint activities for 2018.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

According to the plan, the time and place, as well as the responsible structures and persons for carrying out the planned activities have been determined. During the year, events will be held in the formations, military units and special military educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense with the participation of employees of the sector of the Ombudsman Office for the protection of the rights of military personnel.

At the events, which will also be organized with the participation of servicemen and specialists from different categories, reports on various topics will be heard and an exchange of views will be held.