Ministry: Military products by Azerbaijan welcomed with great interest in international exhibition

© Report

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Military products manufactured and produced at the institutions of the Ministry of Defense Industry are exhibited at the EUROSATORY-2018 International Defense and Security Exhibition in Paris.

Report was informed in the press service of the Ministry, the delegation, headed by Minister Yavar Jamalov, is on a visit to France.

270 items of military products manufactured and produced in the institutions of the Ministry of Defense Industry are presented in the exhibition which started his work on June 11.

It was noted that the products presented by the Ministry of Defense Industry for the first time at the exhibition EUROSATORY attended by leading companies from developed countries of the world, especially 14.5 mm NST sniper rifle, 81 mm mortar, 12.7 a thousand-meter-long remote-controlled combat rifle, 81-millimeter firefighter and Tufan mine-resistant national armored vehicle, Gurza patrol car, Istiglal, Vashag and Yalquzag sniper rifles are welcomed with great interest.