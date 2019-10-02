On October 2, the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Germany held bilateral talks in Baku according to the "Program of bilateral cooperation between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany for 2019", Report informs citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries, including joint activities in the field of military education and training were discussed. The sides also held an exchange of views on regional security issues.