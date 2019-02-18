Ministers of Defense of Azerbaijan and Belarus hold a meeting

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov in Abu Dhabi as part of his visit to the United Arab Emirates, Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, the parties stressed the importance of developing cooperation in the military, military-technical and military-educational fields, and also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Within the scope of the IDEX-2019 International Defense Exhibition, the Azerbaijani delegation familiarized with military equipment and military products of the defense industry of the Republic of Belarus, as well as inquired about weapons and equipment capable of strengthening the combat capability of the Azerbaijan Army.

During the exhibition, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the Chairman of the State Military-Industrial Committee of the Republic of Belarus, Mr. Roman Golovchenko.

The sides discussed the prospects of military and military-technical cooperation, the possibility of using modern military technology, as well as other issues of mutual interest.