Military units introduce special regime amid hot weather in Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Taking into account the sharp increase in air temperature, a special regime has been introduced under the order of the Defense Minister to protect the health of the personnel, especially young soldiers and to ensure the normal rest. Report was told in the press service of Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the measures taken, modern air conditioning units were installed in military halls, dormitories, classrooms. Military units were equipped with refrigeration equipment.

Complex measures are being taken to prevent sunstroke. Military trainings are held at 11.00 and 17.00 in the morning and servicemen are given a rest at noon.

Shadows and shower areas have been designed to protect the personnel from the direct sunlight in areas of the military units, combat positions and training areas. All servicemen are constantly provided with drinking water.