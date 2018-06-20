Military aircraft, helicopters conducting next flights as part of preparations for parade in Baku

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani army continues preparations for military parade with participation of military aircraft and helicopters.

Report informs, on June 20, next flights of military aircraft and helicopters have been carried out on Baku.

The flights have been mostly on "Azadlig" square, where the parade will be held.

Notably, on June 26, the parade will be held in Baku on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.