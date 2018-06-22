Military aircraft and helicopters carried out next flights in Baku

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Military aircraft and helicopters of the Azerbaijani Air Force carried out exercises for parade.

Report informs, on June 22, the next flights of military aircraft and helicopters were carried out in Baku.

The flights were mostly on the Azadlig Square, where the parade will be held.

Notably, on June 26, the parade will be held in Baku on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.