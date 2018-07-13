Meeting of Organizing Committee of "Sea Cup-2018" contest was held

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Organizing Committee on the preparation to the "Sea Cup-2018" contest within the framework of the Army International Games in Baku, held its next meeting at the headquarters of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan on July 13. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Members of the Organizing Committee that was established by order of the Minister of Defense to conduct competitions between military seamen at the high level, have discussed issues related to the preparation of ships and maritime infrastructure for competitions and gave appropriate instructions.Military seamen of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Iran will participate in the contest "Sea Cup-2018" to be held in the territorial waters of our country in the Caspian Sea for the period from July 31 to August 10, 2018.