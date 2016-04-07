​Medical Department of Azerbaijani Defense Ministery launches hotline

Baku. 7 April. Medical Department of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has launched a hotline call service.

Report was told in the press service of the ministry.

The Main Medical Department of the ministry announces that all the wounded and injured personnel in the recent combat operation along the line of confrontation are rendered required and a high-quality medical care in all medical facilities.

The launched hotline call service for the public to get necessary information on conditions of wounded personnel.

The service operates 24/7 and can be reached at: 406-87-41.