Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ The final stage of the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest was held within the framework of the "International Army Games - 2018" competitions at Otar military base in Kazakhstan. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

As a result of the final competitions, Azerbaijani artillerymen took the third place in the contest.The awarding ceremony of the winners is planned to hold tomorrow.