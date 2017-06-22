 Top
    Live-fire stage was held during large-scale exercises

    Artillery, air defense assets, aviation and other forces and formations fulfilled combat-training tasks© Mod.gov.az

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ A live-fire stage was conducted in the course of large-scale exercises, started on June 19.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    At this stage, artillery, air defense assets, aviation, as well as other forces and formations fulfilled combat-training tasks using weapons and military equipment.

    Effective use of troops and control systems was carried out with observance of the principles of modern combined arms operation in difficult relief conditions and taking into account the supposed action of the imaginary enemy.

    A live firing and fire maneuvers were carried out in various firing ranges and training areas equipped with modern equipment.

