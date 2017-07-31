Kazakh Navy Deputy Chief: Azerbaijan will organize "Sea Cup-2017" at high level

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ A large complex of organizational works has been carried out by Azerbaijan, piers and training complexes of the "Sea Cup-2017" have been prepared.

Report informs, Captain of the first rank, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Navy of Kazakhstan Ermek Baigabulov told BNews.kz.

He noted the high organization of the competition by Azerbaijan.

The situation is satisfactory. On the first day we were metCommander of the Naval Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The crews of our ships communicate with each other, especially because in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, many speak Russian, "E. Baigabulov said.

Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan, the Head of the General Staff of Armed Forces, Colonel-general Saken Zhasuzakov, and Commander-in-Chief of Kazakhstan's Naval Forces and Armed Forces, Rear Admiral Zhandarbek Zhanzakov, flew personally from Astana to take part in competition, which indicates a great attention to this contest.

"We simply must not disappoint our leadership: the spirit of the crew is high. We are not comfortable with the second place. We talked with the guides of other teams, to be honest, everyone is counting on the first place, but there will be only one winner. The time will show”, he summed up.

Notably, warships of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan will take part in international competition "Sea Cup-2017" on August 1-11 in the coastal waters of Baku.