International drills of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Russia to be held in the Caspian Sea

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Caspian Flotilla will hold two dozen exercises in 2016, including the international naval exercises with Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was stated by press service of Southern Military District of Russia.

"In 2016, priority for the Caspian Flotilla sailors will be participation in a trilateral international naval Kazakh-Azerbaijani-Russian exercises headed by Chief of the Russian Navy.All in all, about 20 different exercises scheduled", the press service declared.