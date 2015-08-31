International Sea Breeze exercises launched in Black Sea

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ The United States and Ukraine are launching Sea Breeze naval exercises in Odessa and Mykolaiv regions today.

Report informs referring to foreign media, 2.5 thousand soldiers not only from the United States and Ukraine, but also from Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Italy, United Kingdom, Romania, Sweden, Turkey and Moldova will take part in these exercises.

They will involve more than 150 pieces of equipment - ships, submarines, helicopters, airplanes.

According to the plan exercises will last up to September 12.