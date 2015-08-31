 Top
    Close photo mode

    International Sea Breeze exercises launched in Black Sea

    2.5 thousand troops from around the world will attend the exercises

    Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ The United States and Ukraine are launching Sea Breeze naval exercises in Odessa and Mykolaiv regions today. 

    Report informs referring to foreign media, 2.5 thousand soldiers not only from the United States and Ukraine, but also from Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Italy, United Kingdom, Romania, Sweden, Turkey and Moldova will take part in these exercises.

    They will involve more than 150 pieces of equipment - ships, submarines, helicopters, airplanes.

    According to the plan exercises will last up to September 12.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi