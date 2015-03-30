Head of the Defense Ministry's Department: Azerbaijan supports Pakistan in resolving the Kashmir issue

Baku. 30 March.REPORT.AZ/ In the Training and Education Centre of the Armed Forces, the regular meeting of the Azerbaijani-Pakistan working group. Report was told in the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The event attended by senior officers of both countries.

The meeting was opened by the Head of the International Military Cooperation, Major General Hussein Mahmudov. In his speech, he noted that the two countries have traditional cooperation on a range of matters of mutual concern, "Pakistan is one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan. After the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 1992 in Baku opened a permanent establishment of Pakistan, and in August 1997 in Islamabad - Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan.

Pakistan continues to support Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. Azerbaijan supports Pakistan in resolving the Kashmir issue. "

Director of the Main Department of Foreign Military Cooperation Joint Staff of Pakistan, Major General Iftikhar Vine also spoke on the relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.

Also discussions on military cooperation held between the two countries.