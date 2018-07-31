Head of Russian Navy delegation: Organization of “Sea Cup- 2018” in Baku was at high level

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ / Organization of “Sea Cup-2018” games in Baku was held at a high level.

Report informs, the head of the Russian delegation, the captain of the first rank of Russian Naval Forces, Sergey Yekimov said at a press conference in Baku, dedicated to the naval games.

"The organization was held at a high level. This competition is of particular importance for the Russian team. This year we have proposed a new type of ships - small artillery. Marine contests have always been characterized by mutual understanding and friendship", said Sergey Yekimov.

In his turn, the head of the Iranian delegation, the captain of the first rank of the Iranian Naval Forces, Shahram Habibi stressed that these games are also interesting for the Iranian side.

"We hope that this military friendship will influence our political and economic relations," he stressed.