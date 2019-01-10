Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers return from Afghanistan

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to the rotation plan, a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army returned from Afghanistan to Baku. The group has been serving in Afghanistan within the NATO-led "Resolute Support" mission, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving in Afghanistan since November 20, 2002.

Currently, 120 servicemen, including 2 medical officers and 6 staff officers of Azerbaijani Army are participating in a mission in Afghanistan.