 Top
    Close photo mode

    Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers return from Afghanistan

    The group has been serving in Afghanistan within NATO-led Resolute Support mission
    © mod.gov.az

    Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to the rotation plan, a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army returned from Afghanistan to Baku. The group has been serving in Afghanistan within the NATO-led "Resolute Support" mission, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan. 

    The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving in Afghanistan since November 20, 2002.

    Currently, 120 servicemen, including 2 medical officers and 6 staff officers of Azerbaijani Army are participating in a mission in Afghanistan.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi