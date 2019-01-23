Group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers dispatched to Afghanistan

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ A group of Azerbaijani military have been dispatched to Afghanistan in accordance with the plan and rotation for serving within NATO-led "Resolute Support" mission in Afghanistan, Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving in Afghanistan since November 20, 2002.

Currently, 120 servicemen, including 2 medical officers and 6 staff officers of Azerbaijani Army are taking part in a mission in Afghanistan.