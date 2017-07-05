Turkish General: Turkish people ready to support Azerbaijan to solve all problems

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's Staff General Office has held a meeting with a group of Turkish senior officers in the reserve.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Deputy Defence Minister for Staff, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev welcomed the guests on behalf of the Defence Ministry and noted that foundation of the process of strengthening the cooperation between the two nations was laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev and successfully continues by the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The event highlighted importance of holding regular meetings for advanced exchange of experience as well as education of younger generation in the spirit of patriotism as well as exchange of views was held, issues of mutual interest were widely discussed.

Speaking on behalf of guests, Chairman of Organization of Turkish Officers in Reserve, resigned corps general Erdoğan Karakuş expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the Defence Ministry for sincere welcome, stated that Turkish people is in solidarity with Azerbaijan as always and ready to support solving all problems.