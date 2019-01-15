 Top
    Close photo mode

    Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces Azerbaijan to attend NATO meeting

    Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov departs for Brussels (Kingdom of Belgium) to attend a meeting of the NATO Military Committee to be held within the format of “Resolute Support Mission”, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

    The meeting will be held at the level of Chiefs of Staff at NATO Headquarters on January 15-16.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi