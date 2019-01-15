Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces Azerbaijan to attend NATO meeting

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov departs for Brussels (Kingdom of Belgium) to attend a meeting of the NATO Military Committee to be held within the format of “Resolute Support Mission”, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

The meeting will be held at the level of Chiefs of Staff at NATO Headquarters on January 15-16.