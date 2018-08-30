Field training is conducted in military units

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the combat training plan for 2018, field training of military units began in training centers.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, the main purpose of the training is to increase combat practical skills of servicemen, timely fulfillment of the assigned tasks with the accurate use of fire means and military equipment, as well as the improvement of the ability of military personnel to firmly and strongly manage the units.