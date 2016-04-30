 Top
    Event on the “Exchange of lecturer” held between Azerbaijani and Slovenian Armed Forces

    Representatives of the Slovenian Armed Forces delivered lectures on topic of “Current Situation in Balkans”

    Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with bilateral cooperation plan between the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan Republic and the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Slovenia the event on the “Exchange of lecturers” held in Baku on April 29, Report informs citing Defence Ministry  press-service.

    The representatives of the Slovenian Armed Forces Mr. Loen Recnik and Colonel Aleksandr Murko have delivered the lectures on the topics of “Current Situation in Balkans” and "Slovenian view on the international missions" in the Armed Forces War College.
    The main purpose of the event was exchange of information on the regional security issues in the South Caucasus and Balkans, as well as strengthening friendly relations between our Armed Forces.

