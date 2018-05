Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding Elchin Guliyev the Azerbaijani Flag Order to the Chief of the State Border Service (SBS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, according to the order, Elchin Guliyev was awarded for his contributions to ensuring the protection of Azerbaijan’s state border.

Notably, tomorrow, on September 22, the SBS chief turns 50 years old.