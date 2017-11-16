 Top
    Draft law on the Azerbaijani Armed Forces recommended to parliamentary session

    Committee on Defense, Security and Fight against Corruption convenes© Report

    Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Committee on Defense, Security and Fight against Corruption of the Milii Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) has held a meeting.

    Report informs, draft law “On Armed Forces of Azerbaijan Republic” was discussed in the meeting presided by Ziyafat Asgarov, First Deputy Chairman of the parliament, Chairman of the Committee.

    The new draft law on “Armed Forces of Azerbaijan Republic” envisages key duties of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan during time of peace, real threat and war.

    The draft law consists of five charters and 16 articles. If the draft law is adopted, the law “On the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan Republic" that came into effect in 1991 will be ineffective.

